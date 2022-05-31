PM Modi leads roadshow, holds rally in Shimla to mark eight years in power

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led a roadshow in Shimla, the state capital of poll-bound Himachal Pradesh, before addressing a rally at the Ridge Maidan on Tuesday to mark the eighth anniversary of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance at the Centre.

The PM’s visit sounds the BJP’s poll bugle in Himachal Pradesh where it aims to retain power. Himachal Pradesh and the PM’s home state of Gujarat are set to go to the polls in November.

Accompanied by Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, Modi’s roadshow began from the iconic Central Telegraph Office (CTO) and concluded at Rani Jhansi Park, covering a distance of half-a-kilometre.

BJP supporters at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Shimla on Tuesday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

BJP workers have painted Shimla saffron by putting up 20,000 party flags across the town. During the rally at the Ridge, the PM interacted with beneficiaries of 16 Centre-sponsored schemes. Modi will also release ₹21,000 crore to 80 crore farmers as the 11th instalment of the Kisan Samman Nidhi.

The event, which is being live telecast across the state, is being attended by 50,000 people.

Modi also virtually connected with the chief ministers of BJP-ruled states.

With more than 8,000 state police personnel deployed, foolproof security was in place for the event amid threats from the pro-Khalistan banned Sikhs for Justice.

Earlier, Thakur welcomed Modi at Annadale Ground to the state he fondly calls his second home.

This is Modi’s sixth visit to the state since the BJP formed the government in the state in 2017. He last visited the state on December 27, 2021, to address a rally at Paddal Ground in the CM’s home district of Mandi to mark the fourth anniversary of the BJP government in the state.

