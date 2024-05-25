PM Modi’s jumlebaazi has lost charm, people will vote out BJP: Mayawati

Bahujun Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Jumlebaazi’ (empty rhetoric) has lost charm and the people of India will vote out the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) this time. Bahujun Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Jumlebaazi’ (empty rhetoric) has lost charm and the people of India will vote out the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) this time. (HT File)

Campaigning for the party candidate Jasvir Singh Garhi at Nawanshahr in Anandpur Sahib parliamentary segment, Mayawati said the going will be tough for the saffron party this time.

“Modi and BJP’s guarantees are receiving a lackluster response from the people of the country. If elections are conducted in a free and fair manner and there is no EVM tampering at the behest of PM Modi, it won’t be a cakewalk for the BJP this time.”

The BSP supremo further said the saffron party has not done anything for the welfare of minorities and Dalits.

“Even people have understood that the Modi government has worked only for the welfare of a few industrialists in the last 10 years. Dalits, minorities and poor have not been a priority for the Modi government,” she said, adding that the BJP’s manifesto also has nothing for these sections.

“The Congress and the BJP are the same. Both did nothing for the Dalits,” the BSP supremo said.