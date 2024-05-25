 PM Modi’s jumlebaazi has lost charm, people will vote out BJP: Mayawati - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

PM Modi’s jumlebaazi has lost charm, people will vote out BJP: Mayawati

ByNavrajdeep Singh, Nawanshahr
May 25, 2024 06:10 AM IST

Campaigning for the party candidate Jasvir Singh Garhi at Nawanshahr in Anandpur Sahib parliamentary segment, Mayawati said the going will be tough for the saffron party this time.

Bahujun Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Jumlebaazi’ (empty rhetoric) has lost charm and the people of India will vote out the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) this time.

Bahujun Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Jumlebaazi’ (empty rhetoric) has lost charm and the people of India will vote out the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) this time. (HT File)
Bahujun Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Jumlebaazi’ (empty rhetoric) has lost charm and the people of India will vote out the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) this time. (HT File)

Campaigning for the party candidate Jasvir Singh Garhi at Nawanshahr in Anandpur Sahib parliamentary segment, Mayawati said the going will be tough for the saffron party this time.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“Modi and BJP’s guarantees are receiving a lackluster response from the people of the country. If elections are conducted in a free and fair manner and there is no EVM tampering at the behest of PM Modi, it won’t be a cakewalk for the BJP this time.”

The BSP supremo further said the saffron party has not done anything for the welfare of minorities and Dalits.

“Even people have understood that the Modi government has worked only for the welfare of a few industrialists in the last 10 years. Dalits, minorities and poor have not been a priority for the Modi government,” she said, adding that the BJP’s manifesto also has nothing for these sections.

“The Congress and the BJP are the same. Both did nothing for the Dalits,” the BSP supremo said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Navrajdeep Singh

    Navrajdeep Singh is a senior staff correspondent. He covers agriculture, crime, local bodies, health and education in the Patiala district of Punjab.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / PM Modi’s jumlebaazi has lost charm, people will vote out BJP: Mayawati
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On