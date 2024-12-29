PM Modi shared success story of Kurukshetra in malaria prevention: CM Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended the state government’s efforts in tackling malaria. Referring to Modi’s Mann Ki Baat programme, Saini said the PM also shared the success story of Kurukshetra’s efforts in malaria prevention with the entire country during the Mann Ki Baat programme. Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini said the PM also mentioned that the World Health Organization (WHO) recognised India’s malaria prevention initiatives. (HT File)

“The Prime Minister praised Kurukshetra for presenting a model to tackle malaria. The Haryana health department ran special campaigns to control mosquito breeding, spread awareness through radio and other mediums, and successfully reduced malaria cases,” said Saini after he listened to the Mann Ki Baat programme, along with party workers, in Sector 9, Panchkula.

The CM said the PM also mentioned that the World Health Organization (WHO) recognised India’s malaria prevention initiatives. The Prime Minister also discussed the upcoming Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj starting January 14, 2025, emphasising its cultural and traditional importance. Lakhs of devotees from India and abroad participate in this event, he added.