PM Modi to address nation from Red Fort on Parkash Purab of Guru Tegh Bahadur
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from the Red Fort on the 400th Parkash Purab of Guru Tegh Bahadur on April 21, the culture ministry said on Monday.
The PM will also release a commemorative coin and postage stamp on the occasion. The programme to mark the ninth Sikh guru’s birth anniversary is being organised as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the ministry said.
Four hundred ‘ragis’ (Sikh musicians) will perform in a ‘shabad kirtan’ during the programme, being organised by the ministry of culture in collaboration with the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee.
Chief ministers of many states and several prominent personalities from the subcontinent and abroad will be part of the celebrations, the ministry said.
Last April, while chairing a high-level meeting to discuss the 400th Parkash Purab celebrations, Modi had said that it is important for the new generation of the nation to know and understand the stages of Guru Tegh Bahadur’s life.
Produce minor arrested in Jahangirpuri clash before JJB, HC orders Delhi Police
The Delhi High Court on Monday ordered the city police to right away produce a 16-year-old arrested for his alleged role in the communal clashes in Jahangirpuri before the Juvenile Justice Board. The direction came after the Delhi Police told the bench of justices Siddharth Mridul and Rajnish Bhatnagar that the investigators were not aware that the accused was a minor when he was arrested and produced before a duty magistrate on Sunday.
Organisers booked for carrying out procession without permission in Jahangirpuri
The Delhi Police has arrested a local Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader, Prem Sharma, for carrying out a procession on Saturday evening in Jahangirpuri area, where clashes broke out between two groups, without any permission, said DCP (North West) Usha Rangnani on Monday. Prem Sharma is a zila sewa pramukh of the VHP, according to the police, which said further investigation was underway.
Police custody of two key Delhi violence suspects extended by 2 days: Report
A Delhi court on Monday sent Ansar and Aslam, the accused in Jahangirpuri violence case, to two more days police custody, news agency ANI reported. During the hearing, the Delhi Police told court that the main accused Ansar and Aslam got to know about the 'Shobha Yatra' on April 15 and then allegedly hatched a conspiracy. Delhi Police also said, "We have to go through the CCTV footage, and identify others involved in this case."
Jahangirpuri violence: Delhi Police holds Aman Committee meet to maintain peace
Two days after clashes broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, the Delhi Police on Monday held another round of meetings with members of local peace committees and urged them to maintain harmony and not pay heed to rumours, according to reports. On Sunday too, the police held a meeting with members of Aman committees and asked them to appeal to the people to maintain peace in their areas.
Bus runs over Class 7 student, injures three others in Sangrur
A Pepsu Road Transport Corporation bus mowed down a 12-year-old student at Mehlan Chowk in Sangrur, while three other students suffered serious injuries. Also read: Bodies of young couple found hanging from tree in Ferozepur The deceased was identified as Amandeep Kaur, 12, a student of Class 7 at Government Senior Secondary Smart School at Mehlan village. Sources said one of the students suffered fractures on both her legs.
