PM Modi to address nation from Red Fort on Parkash Purab of Guru Tegh Bahadur

PM Modi will also release a commemorative coin and postage stamp on the occasion to mark the birth anniversary of ninth Sukh guru
The programme is being organised by the ministry of culture in collaboration with the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee. (HT File Photo)
The programme is being organised by the ministry of culture in collaboration with the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee. (HT File Photo)
Published on Apr 18, 2022 07:04 PM IST
ByPress Trust of India, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from the Red Fort on the 400th Parkash Purab of Guru Tegh Bahadur on April 21, the culture ministry said on Monday.

The PM will also release a commemorative coin and postage stamp on the occasion. The programme to mark the ninth Sikh guru’s birth anniversary is being organised as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the ministry said.

Four hundred ‘ragis’ (Sikh musicians) will perform in a ‘shabad kirtan’ during the programme, being organised by the ministry of culture in collaboration with the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee.

Chief ministers of many states and several prominent personalities from the subcontinent and abroad will be part of the celebrations, the ministry said.

Last April, while chairing a high-level meeting to discuss the 400th Parkash Purab celebrations, Modi had said that it is important for the new generation of the nation to know and understand the stages of Guru Tegh Bahadur’s life.

