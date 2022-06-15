PM Modi to preside over chief secretaries’ conclave in Dharamshala on June 16, 17

Dharamshala, the exile home of Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, is all set for a three-day conference of chief secretaries that begins on Wednesday evening, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the conclave on June 16 and 17.

Cabinet secretary, Government of India, Rajiv Gauba will inaugurate the conference being organised by NITI Aayog at the indoor facility at Dharamshala International Cricket Stadium.

On the inaugural day, the conclave will deliberate on urban governance, crop diversification and self-sufficiency in agricultural commodities.

Apart from it, discussion will also be held on implementation of New Educational Policy-2020.

Apart from the chief secretaries of states and Union Territories, about 200 experts of various fields will take part in the conference.

Modi to lead BJP roadshow in Kangra

Modi will be arriving at Dharamshala by helicopter on Thursday. He will be welcomed by governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and chief minister Jai Ram Thakur at the Police Grounds, Dharamshala, where a temporary helipad has been built for helicopter landing.

The Prime Minister will lead a km-long roadshow in the town, kick-starting the BJP’s election campaign in the electorally significant Kangra district.

More than 20,000 BJP workers will take part in the roadshow. Thereafter, the Prime Minister will preside over the conference of the chief secretaries. He would stay at Dharamshala Circuit House and will return to Delhi on Friday.

Traffic suspended on Gaggal-Dharamshala road

In view of the Prime Minister’s visit and road show, traffic will remain suspended on the Dharamshala-Gaggal road on June 16 and 17.

The vehicles coming to Dharamshala will be diverted through the Chetru-Shilla Chowk road.

Vehicular movement will also not be allowed on Circuit House Road and towards HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala, the venue of the conference, deputy commissioner Nipun Jindal said.

