PM Narendra Modi wants to create rift among people: Farooq Abdullah

Friday, Apr 26, 2024
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Apr 26, 2024 05:21 AM IST

Farooq Abdullah was addressing an NC and Congress joint rally at Congress party headquarters and later NC workers at his party’s headquarters Nawa-i-Subah

Former chief minister and National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Thursday that the INDIA bloc was fighting against Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi’s attempts to “create a rift among people” and will “undo the wrongdoings” committed during the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rule if voted to power.

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah addresses a rally in support of the party candidate from Srinagar. (ANI)
Abdullah was addressing an NC and Congress joint rally at Congress party headquarters and later NC workers at his party’s headquarters Nawa-i-Subah.

The leader claimed that the Constitution was in danger, adding, “I pray that the INDIA alliance is successful in Delhi so that Ambedkar’s Constitution is saved and it will undo the wrongdoings committed.”

Targets PM over Rajasthan remarks

“You saw what the PM said in Rajasthan. He tried to shred the Indian Constitution into pieces. The Indian Constitution provides dignity to everyone,” Abdullah said.

“The PM of the country has to speak for all and has to protect all... he is like a father. He should not differentiate between people on religious lines or food habits or languages. He has to serve everyone whether they belong to his party or not,” he said and expressed disappointment at Modi’s speech.

Abdullah alleged Modi wanted to “break the country and separate people on the religious lines”.

“He (Modi) wants to create a rift among the people. The INDIA alliance is fighting against that. The INDIA alliance wants to keep the country united and safeguard Ambedkar’s constitution,” he added.

