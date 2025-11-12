PM SHRI scheme: Ludhiana district schools await fund clearance amid multiple layers of verification

Even after receiving funds for major infrastructural upgradation, government schools selected under the Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) scheme across the district are yet to see any development on the ground. According to school principals, the SNA-SPARSH portal for fund management and bill clearance has slowed the process. (HT File)

The delay stems from a change in the channel of grant utilisation, which has left the allotted funds unspent and the proposed projects in limbo. Bills are awaiting clearance under the new system, halting the much-anticipated improvements planned for these schools.

According to school principals, the SNA-SPARSH portal for fund management and bill clearance has slowed the process significantly. One principal of a PM SHRI School in Ludhiana, requesting anonymity, said, “Earlier, the funds were utilised through the Public Financial Management System (PFMS), which was smooth and quick. But now, the system has become more complicated, as the bills have to pass through multiple stages before approval.”

There are 24 PM SHRI Schools in Ludhiana district. The scheme, jointly funded by the central and state governments in a 60:40 ratio, aims to transform selected government schools into model institutions with modern infrastructure, smart classrooms, innovation hubs and improved sports and cultural facilities.

Another school head explained that the new process involves multiple layers of verification. “First, the bills are sent to the district education office. Once no objections are raised, they go to Chandigarh for approval and finally to the treasury department for release. This takes considerable time, which is why all development work has come to a standstill,” the official said.

Two months ago, the schools had received funds to enhance physical education, hire specialised coaches, promote innovation and cultural activities, and ensure gender equity and overall improvement of the school environment. However, nothing has been executed so far.

When contacted, Kamaljit Sharma, the district nodal officer for the PM SHRI scheme, acknowledged the delay. “The transition to the new system has indeed caused some hurdles, and school heads raised several queries. A central-level meeting was held last week to address these issues. The process is lengthy, but bill clearance has now begun, and work across all schools will start soon,” she said.