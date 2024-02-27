PM Narendra Modi virtually lays stone for revamp of three Punjab railway stations

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi on Monday laid the foundation stone of three railway stations — Beas, Jalandhar city and Moga — set to be redeveloped under Centre’s Amrit Bharat station scheme. PM Narendra Modi virtually laid stone for the redevelopment of three Punjab railway stations. (HT Fiel)

Railway officials said the stations will be redeveloped with provision of amenities like roof plaza, shopping zone, food court, kids play area, provision of segregated entry and exit gates, multi-level parking, lift, escalator, executive lounge and other Divyangjan-friendly facilities.

Addressing the gathering through video conferencing, Modi said the Indian Railways is undergoing a transformation and the revamp of more than 550 railway stations across 27 states and 300 districts will help people from all walks of life.

Modi also lauded the youngsters who participated in various competitions across the country on the theme of “2047: Viksit Bharat ki Railway”, adding that every penny of the taxpayers’ money was being used for the welfare of passengers.

“Whatever India does today, it does it at an unprecedented speed and scale. We dream big and work tirelessly to realise those dreams. This resolve is visible in this Viksit Bharat Viksit Railway programme,” he said.

Punjab governor Banwari Lal Purohit, Jalandhar MP Sushil Kumar Rinku, Hoshiarpur MP Som Prakash and other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders were present at Jalandhar railway station. Purohit said the Union government had set a precedent by starting development works related to railways worth ₹41,000 crore on Monday.

The PM also laid the foundation stone for construction of 11 road over-bridges and underpasses across the state.