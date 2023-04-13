Seven held for snatchings, vehicle lifting in ludhiana

Seven persons wanted in connection with various incidents of snatching and vehicle lifting have been arrested by police in three different cases, police said on Thursday. The seven accused has been arrested in three different cases said Ludhiana police on Thursday. (Getty images)

Neeraj Kumar, a resident of Humbran, had complained to the police on April 9 that three miscreants riding a motorcycle without any number plate intercepted him when he was heading towards his home after work.

He said that the trio threatened him with a saw and snatched his mobile phone.

The accused were arrested. They have been identified as Gurdeep Singh, Amreek Singh, and Harwinder Singh of Bassian Bet village near Dakha.

Inspector Gurmeet Singh of Ladhowal police station said that as many as five mobile phones have been recovered from the accused.

In the second case, Jamalpur police nabbed two vehicle lifters and recovered a motorcycle from their possession. The accused have been identified as Lakhveer Singh of Umaidpur Sahnewal and Karanpreet Singh.

The accused were arrested by the police patrolling team on Wednesday following a tip-off.

In another incident, Meharban police arrested three members of the snatchers’ gang after recovering two mobile phones, a saw and a motorcycle from their possession. Police had received a complaint from Kumar, a factory worker, that he was robbed of his mobile phone when he was returning home from his factory. He said that the accused encircled him and took away his mobile phone.

The accused have been identified as Sukhwinder Kumar of Fatehgarh Gujjran village and Vicky of Bahadur ke road.

Different cases under section 379-B of the Indian Penal Code have been registered against the accused at Meharban, Jamalpur and Ladhowal police stations.