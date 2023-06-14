Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 3 held for illegal mining in Pathankot; poclain machine, truck seized

3 held for illegal mining in Pathankot; poclain machine, truck seized

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Jun 14, 2023 12:03 AM IST

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh revealed that upon receiving credible information, station house officer (SHO) Narot Jaimal Singh coordinated with mining department officials and a team reached the reported location near Zimidara Stone Crusher in Narot, he said

Police on Tuesday arrested three persons involved in illegal sand mining and recovered a poclain machine and a truck from their possession.

A poclain machine seized from an illegal sand mining site in Pathankot.

The apprehended individuals have been identified as Mintu Kumar, Rajesh Kumar and Sarabjit Singh, all of Pathankot.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh revealed that upon receiving credible information, station house officer (SHO) Narot Jaimal Singh coordinated with mining department officials and a team reached the reported location near Zimidara Stone Crusher, Ciuti village, Narot, he said.

“The officers apprehended the individuals enaged in illegal activity. Further investigation exposed illicit extraction of minor minerals from the area. This unequivocal evidence warrants immediate legal action under Section 21(1) of the Mines and Minerals Act-1957,” he said.

The operation marks the second crackdown on illegal mining within a month, following the seizure of two heavy trucks and one poclain machine by a team from Sujanpur police station at a prohibited site.

The arrested accused will be presented in a local court and their remand will be sought to thoroughly investigate their connections and involvement.

The Pathankot police urged the public to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious mining activities to the authorities.

