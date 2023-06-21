Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 8.49 crore heist: Two more land in Ludhiana police net, 18 arrests so far

ByTarsem Singh Deogan, Ludhiana
Jun 21, 2023 11:44 PM IST

The local police on Wednesday arrested two more persons in connection with the 8.49 crore robbery at CMS, a cash management company and recovered 18 lakh from their possession.

Ludhiana police with the recovered money during a press conference. (HT Photo)
With this, a total of 18 people have been arrested so far in the case and a total of 7.14 crore have been recovered.

The police have also recovered five digital video recorders (DVRs) and two wi-fi modems from a nullah near Barnala with the help of divers following the information provided by the accused.

Commissioner of police Mandeep Singh Sidhu said that the two accused who were arrested on Wednesday have been identified as Pawan Kumar alias Jolly and Damanpreet Singh alias Amna- both from Barnala.

The accused were a part of the group of thieves who had stolen cash from robbers’ car in Barnala. A total 2 lakh each has been recovered from their possession.

He added that the police have also recovered another tranche of 14 lakh from Abhi Singla, who was arrested earlier for stealing cash from robbers’ car. The accused had hid the cash in the washing machine in his house in Barnala. A total of 24 lakh have been recovered from Abhi Singla.

Earlier, on June 19 the police arrested Abhi Singla, Neeraj, Mandeep, and Prince for stealing cash from the car of robbers and had recovered a total of 70 lakh from their possession.

Further, the commissioner of police added that during interrogation, Mandeep Kaur alias Mona, one of the key conspirators of the robbery, and her husband Jaswinder Singh have told the police that they had dumped the DVRs and wi-fi modems in a nullah near Barnala and had proceeded for pilgrimage.

The police hired divers, who fished out the DVRs from the nullah. The police will scan the DVRs to find the clues.

