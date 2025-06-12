Search Search
Police attach property of notorious drug peddler in Handwara

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Jun 12, 2025 06:22 AM IST

Police said that acting under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act, Handwara police station attached two commercial shops along with the land situated at Handwara main market, belonging to Javaid Ahmad Sofi of Khunbal Handwara

Handwara police attached property worth lakh belonging to a notorious drug peddler under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the said property was acquired through proceeds generated from illegal narcotics trade, said police. (File)
Preliminary investigation has revealed that the said property was acquired through proceeds generated from illegal narcotics trade, said police.

Police said that acting under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act, Handwara police station attached two commercial shops along with the land situated at Handwara main market, belonging to Javaid Ahmad Sofi of Khunbal Handwara.

“The attachment was executed in the presence of first class executive magistrate, Handwara, in connection with case FIR No. 193/2024 U/S 8/21 NDPS Act of Handwara police station,” the spokesman said, adding that preliminary investigation has revealed that the said property was acquired through proceeds generated from illegal narcotics trade. The accused is also involved in case FIR No. 266/2022 U/S 8/21 NDPS Act registered at Handwara police station.This action is part of police’s ongoing efforts to dismantle the financial infrastructure of drug traffickers by targeting and confiscating illegally acquired assets,” the officer added.

