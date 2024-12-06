Police attach property of terrorist, aide under UAPA in Shopian

Police on Thursday attached immovable properties of a terrorist and a terrorist associate under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA) in south Kashmir’s Shopian district. Police spokesman said that to counter terrorism activities, police in Shopian has taken strict action by attaching two double-storied residential properties under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA). Police on Thursday attached immovable properties of a terrorist and a terrorist associate under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA) in south Kashmir’s Shopian district. (HT File Photo)

Other short stories

Police seize 2 vehicles of drug peddler

Srinagar : Police on Thursday seized two vehicles, including a BMW, of a drug peddler in Srinagar. “The two vehicles were seized under section 8/21 of the NDPS Act from accused Mudasir Ahmad Wani of Chanapora. The seizure of vehicles acquired by illegal means through narcotics trafficking has been made under the provisions of the NDPS Act,” a police spokesman said.

2 OGWs of LeT arrested; arms, ammo recovered

Srinagar : Police on Thursday arrested two Overground workers of TRF/LeT outfit along with arms and ammunition. The arrested persons were in touch with Pakistani-based handler for terror-related activities. Police said two OGWs, Altaf Ahmad Lone and Manzoor Ahmad Bhat were apprehended at Ghulab Bagh, Qazigund. “On their disclosure two AK 56 rifles, 4 AK series magazines and 79 live cartridges of AK series were recovered,” a police spokesman said.

Police search houses of 4 OGWs in Poonch