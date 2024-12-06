Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Dec 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Police attach property of terrorist, aide under UAPA in Shopian

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Dec 06, 2024 07:42 AM IST

Police spokesman said that to counter terrorism activities, police in Shopian has taken strict action by attaching two double-storied residential properties under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA).

Police on Thursday attached immovable properties of a terrorist and a terrorist associate under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA) in south Kashmir’s Shopian district. Police spokesman said that to counter terrorism activities, police in Shopian has taken strict action by attaching two double-storied residential properties under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA).

Police on Thursday attached immovable properties of a terrorist and a terrorist associate under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA) in south Kashmir’s Shopian district. (HT File Photo)
Police on Thursday attached immovable properties of a terrorist and a terrorist associate under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA) in south Kashmir’s Shopian district. (HT File Photo)

Other short stories

Police seize 2 vehicles of drug peddler

Srinagar : Police on Thursday seized two vehicles, including a BMW, of a drug peddler in Srinagar. “The two vehicles were seized under section 8/21 of the NDPS Act from accused Mudasir Ahmad Wani of Chanapora. The seizure of vehicles acquired by illegal means through narcotics trafficking has been made under the provisions of the NDPS Act,” a police spokesman said.

2 OGWs of LeT arrested; arms, ammo recovered

Srinagar : Police on Thursday arrested two Overground workers of TRF/LeT outfit along with arms and ammunition. The arrested persons were in touch with Pakistani-based handler for terror-related activities. Police said two OGWs, Altaf Ahmad Lone and Manzoor Ahmad Bhat were apprehended at Ghulab Bagh, Qazigund. “On their disclosure two AK 56 rifles, 4 AK series magazines and 79 live cartridges of AK series were recovered,” a police spokesman said.

Police search houses of 4 OGWs in Poonch

JAMMU The J&K Police on Thursday conducted searches at the residences of four over ground workers (OGWs) to collect evidence and pre-empt terror activities that pose a threat to peace and stability in the region, said officials. The four OGWs were identified as Mohammad Nasar, Mehmood Hussian, Mohammad Khalid and Abdul Aziz.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On