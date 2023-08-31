Ludhiana: Private bus staffers attack constable, wife in road rage incident

Police have booked the driver and conductor of a private bus, along with their aides, for allegedly assaulting a head constable and his wife in a road rage incident in Tibba area. HT Image

The accused allegedly molested the woman and snatched a gold chain from her.

Following the complaint of the woman, police registered a first information report (FIR) against the unidentified driver, conductor of the bus, their aides – including Amit Sharma and Sumit Sharma. Three other accused are yet to be identified.

In her complaint, the woman, a 35-year-old resident of New Bhagwan Nagar said she was travelling back home from her parents’ house in Heera Nagar on Wednesday with her husband, who is a Punjab Police head constable.

While returning home in their car, they came across a private bus that was in the middle of the road near Subhash Nagar. Her husband got out of the car and asked the bus driver to remove the vehicle from the road.

The driver and conductor, however, refused to comply and instead got into an argument with her husband. Following the spat, the accused allegedly called their aides and attacked the constable. When the woman tried to intervene, the accused allegedly assaulted her and tore her clothes.

The accused, however, fled from the spot when a crowd gathered at the spot..

Sharing further details about the incident, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Bhupinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said the accused have been booked under sections 379-B (snatching using force), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 341 (wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to outrage modesty of woman), 283 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapons) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code at the Tibba police station.

Police teams are working on tracing the accused, the ASI added.

