Ludhiana: Swindlers impersonate pvt firm staffer to withdraw 3.21L from PF, booked

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Sep 02, 2023 11:11 PM IST

Dugri police registered a first information report (FIR) against the accused, identified as Krishan Kumar of Tibba and Rakesh Kumar of Hargobind Nagar and Pardeep Kumar, on Saturday after investigating the matter for over eight months

Police have booked swindlers for allegedly stealing 3.21 lakh from the provident fund account of a city resident by posing as him.

The complainant, Pardeep Kumar Sharma of Simranjit Nagar of Basti Jodhewal, told police that he had worked in a private firm till 2014, but had not claimed his provident fund.

Later, he found that some imposter had managed to withdraw 3.21 lakh from his provident fund account. He found that Pardeep Kumar had managed to withdraw the money by impersonating him and filed a complaint on December 27, 2022.

Sharing details, assistant superintendent of police (ASI) Kulwant Singh, who is investigating the case, said a cheating case has been registered against the accused and a hunt is on for their arrest.

