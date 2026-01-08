Police bust extortion module linked to gangster Dasuwal; 2 shooters held in Amritsar

Commissionerate Police Amritsar has busted an extortion and firing module linked to gangster Prabh Dasuwal, arresting two shooters and nominating another accused in connection with the firing incident at a Creative Heels showroom here, said commissioner of police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar on Wednesday. Commissionerate Police Amritsar has busted an extortion and firing module linked to gangster Prabh Dasuwal, arresting two shooters and nominating another accused in connection with the firing incident at a Creative Heels showroom here, said commissioner of police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

According to police, the accused were acting on the instructions of gangster Prabh Dasuwal. On April 11, 2025, at around 8 pm, two unidentified youths with covered faces fired three gunshots at the Creative Wheels Showroom. Following the incident, FIR No. 60 dated April 12, 2025, under Sections 125, 324(4) BNS and 25 of the Arms Act, was registered at Police Station Maqboolpura, Amritsar.

After sustained investigation and technical surveillance, police teams identified and apprehended the shooters involved in the crime.

“Investigations revealed that Bohar Singh was riding the motorcycle during the incident, Gurpreet Singh alias Lal fired the shots, while Jobanpreet Singh alias Joban remained positioned at a distance to provide logistical support and facilitate their escape. Police further disclosed that Dasuwal was making extortion calls to businessmen and influential persons. Bohar Singh was in direct contact with the gangster and coordinating local operations. Gurpreet Singh is a cousin of Bohar Singh, and both Gurpreet and Jobanpreet are residents of the same village.

The accused were involved in repeated firing incidents and intimidation tactics to spread fear and enforce extortion demands,” said Bhullar.

He further said, “During recovery proceedings, accused Gurpreet Singh alias Lal opened fire at the police party with intent to kill. In self-defence, inspector Jasjit Singh, SHO Police Station Maqboolpura, retaliated using his service weapon. Gurpreet sustained a bullet injury to his right leg and was shifted to hospital. A .30 bore pistol was recovered from his possession”.

Police stated that further investigation is underway to identify additional links and recover more weapons.