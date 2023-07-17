Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 81 mm mortar shell found at Sukhna Choe in Chandigarh

81 mm mortar shell found at Sukhna Choe in Chandigarh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 17, 2023 05:11 AM IST

Shell, which dates back to 1977-78, is likely to have been brought in with Sukhna Choe’s strong water current, say army officials

Police teams cordoned off the Sukhna Choe bridge connecting Sector 26 to Manimajra and Bapu Dham Colony after an abandoned mortar shell was found at the spot around 1 pm on Sunday.

After inspecting the mortal shell, army’s bomb disposal squad transported it to a disposal site near Dera Bassi. (Keshav Singh/HT)
After inspecting the mortal shell, army’s bomb disposal squad transported it to a disposal site near Dera Bassi. (Keshav Singh/HT)

A team from the IT Park police station’s operation cell was deployed to remove the 81-mm vintage mortar shell.

The shell was first discovered by a group of boys who had come to the bridge to bathe. The group stumbled upon the shell and one of them picked it up before removing it from the choe.

Subsequently, the police were alerted and a team, accompanied by a bomb squad, arrived at the location. A team from the army’s bomb disposal squad was also notified at Chandimandir.

Sharing further details, adviser for civil military affairs, Colonel Jasdeep Sandhu said, “Upon receiving a request from the Chandigarh administration regarding a shell, our team promptly arrived at the scene and discovered a vintage 81-mm mortar dating back to approximately 1977-78.”

“After careful consideration, we mobilised our experts and officers. The bomb was transported to the designated demolition area and will be disposed of in accordance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs),” he added.

Sandhu and his team arrived at the scene around 5.30 pm.

After conducting investigation, they safely transported the mortal shell to a disposal site near Dera Bassi by around 6.30 pm. Top officials of Chandigarh Police had also reached the spot.

As per preliminary information, such mortar shells were in use by the army at one point of time. It is expected to have flown in owing to the strong water current of Sukhna Choe.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 17, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out