Police crackdown on revellers in Mohali

In a major crackdown on revellers, police searched over 133 vehicles, mainly SUVs, and challaned 21 for violation of traffic rules. Besides this, vehicles of three persons were impounded for drunken driving. HT Image

During this drive, police conducted the scrutiny of vehicle number plates by using VAHAN and Khoj Apps to check whether stolen or robbed vehicles were being used by the revellers.

The traffic police team along with a police party from Mataur police station laid a special check post in the 3B1 market and plugged alternative entry routes.

The check post was laid following complaints of hooliganism, consuming of liquors in cars and eve teasing in the 3B2 market.

The shopkeepers also complained that youngsters were roaming around in their SUVs without any purpose and, due to the nuisance, buyers were abstaining from visiting the market.

SP traffic Harinder Singh Mann said Mohali police are in for night domination in the various markets and congested areas to curb the movement of hooligans, eve teasers and those roaming with firearms without any purpose.

SP Mann said, “Five special check posts were set up with alcometers. On spot vehicle number plate checking and through vahan software were conducted. A total of 29 challans were issued. All nakas were inter-connected with wireless communication so that no doubtful person could escape. Special emphasis on drinking in cars and drunk driving was laid, and three vehicles were impounded. We will make this operation a regular feature, especially during the weekends.”

The SP said the traffic police zone-I, zone-II, DSP City-1 and SHO Mataur were the team members who were supervised by SP Mann for three hours condone off the phase 3B2 market in the night on Saturday.

