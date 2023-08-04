Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Terrorist aide detained under PSA in Jammu’s Kishtwar

Terrorist aide detained under PSA in Jammu’s Kishtwar

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Aug 04, 2023 12:08 PM IST

Police detained a terror associate under Public Safety Act (PSA) in Kishtwar on Thursday.

Abdul Karim Butt in custody of Jammu and Kashmir Police. (HT Photo)
The terrorist, identified as Abdul Karim Butt of Badhat Saroor in Drabshalla tehsil of Kishtwar district, is the brother of the longest surviving terrorist Jehangir Saroori, said officials.

“In a significant move aimed at safeguarding public safety and national security, the Kishtwar police, as a preventive measure, detained a hardcore terrorist associate Abdul Karim Butt under the provisions of the PSA,” said Kishtwar SSP Khalil Poswal.

“He is the brother of hardcore Hizbul Mujahideen’s A++ category terrorist Jahangir Saroori,” the SSP added.

The officer further said the detained terrorist associate was previously involved in anti-national activities and was booked under provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

“Butt is facing trial in the NIA court and his current activities were found prejudicial to the security of the country. His free movement in society was also creating circumstances leading to the radicalisation of the youth. Accordingly, he was detained under the PSA and lodged at the district jail,” said the SSP.

Friday, August 04, 2023
