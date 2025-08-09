Police identify 106 ‘troublemakers’ ahead of PU student body polls

With the Panjab University Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC) elections for the 2025–26 session likely to be held in the first week of September, the Chandigarh Police have identified 106 individuals, including the incumbent student council’s president and members of various student outfits — as potential troublemakers who could disrupt the peace during the poll process. Topping the list of troublemakers is Anurag Dalal, president of the existing student council, who won last year’s election by a margin of 3,433 votes and was described as an NSUI rebel. (HT File)

Among these, 26 are those who have either been identified as outsiders or either have FIRs registered against them. Besides, leaders of all student political parties, especially those involved in past cases of campus violence, figure in this list.

The number has risen sharply from 79 identified last year to 106 this year.

Topping the list of troublemakers is Anurag Dalal, president of the existing student council, who won last year’s election by a margin of 3,433 votes and was described as an NSUI rebel. He is followed by former PUCSC vice-president Archit Garg, INSO secretary Veenit Yadav and former PUCSC joint secretary Jasveender Rana. The list also includes 13 members from Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), seven from National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), 10 from Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS), and others from USO, SATH PU, PUSU, SOPU, SOI, INSO, and other parties.

Former PUCSC vice-president Archit Garg said, “Last year, there was hardly any fighting on campus, and we were able to conduct the elections in a peaceful and fair manner. This year, police presence is overwhelming even a month before the polls. Just yesterday, a raid was conducted with 60-70 cops entering Hostel Number 3. When authorities try to suppress more, the chances of conflict may increase.”

Bhupinder Singh, former president of Panjab University Students Union (PUSU), whose name also featured in the list said, “It is a routine exercise for some prominent faces of the student parties where we have to submit an undertaking. However it’s a mere eyewash. Two years ago, when our presidential candidate was beaten up right before the elections, no action was taken against the perpetrators.”

In the last few years, the campus has seen a spurt in violence ahead of elections. In 2023, a research scholar who was earlier affiliated with Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) was beaten up with rods by another party leader and 7-8 others involved in student politics on the campus. In 2024, on the intervening night of July 27 and 28, a fight took place between members of the HSA party and ABVP party. Around 70-80 students and outsiders tried to create nuisance and ruckus during the visit of the Punjab chief minister to the Law Auditorium. Students, led by parties, including SOI, Sath and others, were protesting without permission from PU authority and unlawfully holding protests in front of the Vice-Chancellor’s Office for the conduct of senate elections, for which an FIR was registered on November 13 last year. This year also, there has been a fight involving students of the ABVP party, in which two FIRs were registered at PS-11.

“During elections, students often bring their friends from outside the campus, who sooner or later bring liquor, sticks, and other weapons in vehicles. Student leaders may disturb the peace during these elections and may not follow the directions of the Lyngdoh Committee or those issued by the administrative officers of Panjab University,” said a senior police officer.

As per standard procedure, each person named on the list will be summoned and required to fill out a bond of ₹10,000 with the SDM, guaranteeing they will maintain peace for one year. Should any of them be found involved in violent activities, they could face arrest.

The SDM will take preventive action under Section 126/170 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, summoning these students and instructing them to avoid actions that could lead to clashes or violence on the PU campus or its affiliated colleges.