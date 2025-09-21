Police raids spa centre in Udhampur, 7 held

Police on Saturday raided a spa centre in Barrian area of Udhampur district and arrested seven people, including four women, said officials. A case under sections 3, 4, 5,7 of the Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act has been registered at Udhampur police station. (File)

“On the basis of a reliable information, a raid was conducted by Udhampur police at a spa centre ‘Blue Lotus’ being run in a private building in Barrian area of Udhampur town. During preliminary verification, it was found that under the garb of spa centre, a brothel house was being operated,” said a police spokesperson.

During the raid, three men and four women were arrested from the spa centre for indulging in immoral trafficking activities, he added. It has been learnt that a man from Himachal Pradesh had been operating the spa centre.

Police, however, have not disclosed the identity of the owner of spa centre and those arrested.

A case under sections 3, 4, 5,7 of the Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act has been registered at Udhampur police station.

Further investigation is in progress.