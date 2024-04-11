 Police recover ₹10 lakh unaccounted money from man in Ludhiana - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Police recover 10 lakh unaccounted money from man in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 11, 2024 10:22 PM IST

The district election officer-cum-deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney said the enforcement agencies could stop the people carrying the cash and question them; the people who do not belong to any political party should keep a record of the cash with them

The Ludhiana Rural Police recovered 10 lakh in cash from a man during special checking in Jagraon on Thursday. The man failed to produce any document regarding the transaction following which the police confiscated the money and informed the income tax department for further action.

The DSP said after the man failed to produce any document in his favour, they confiscated the money and informed the income tax department. (HT Photo)
The DSP said after the man failed to produce any document in his favour, they confiscated the money and informed the income tax department. (HT Photo)

Sub-inspector Surinder Singh, SHO at City Jagraon Police station, said he along with the police team was on duty when they stopped a man for checking. They recovered unaccounted cash from the bag he was carrying and informed deputy superintendent of police (DSP, traffic) Manjit Singh.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

The DSP said after the man failed to produce any document in his favour, they confiscated the money and informed the income tax department.

The district election officer-cum-deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney said the enforcement agencies could stop the people carrying the cash and question them. The people who do not belong to any political party should keep a record of the cash with them.

The DC added that traders, businessmen and industrialists can carry cash up to 10 lakh with the record of the transaction. In the case of a cash transaction of 10 lakh and above the matter would be sent to the income tax department.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Police recover 10 lakh unaccounted money from man in Ludhiana
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On