Police recover 10 lakh unaccounted money from man in Ludhiana

The Ludhiana Rural Police recovered ₹10 lakh in cash from a man during special checking in Jagraon on Thursday. The man failed to produce any document regarding the transaction following which the police confiscated the money and informed the income tax department for further action. The DSP said after the man failed to produce any document in his favour, they confiscated the money and informed the income tax department. (HT Photo)

Sub-inspector Surinder Singh, SHO at City Jagraon Police station, said he along with the police team was on duty when they stopped a man for checking. They recovered unaccounted cash from the bag he was carrying and informed deputy superintendent of police (DSP, traffic) Manjit Singh.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

The DSP said after the man failed to produce any document in his favour, they confiscated the money and informed the income tax department.

The district election officer-cum-deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney said the enforcement agencies could stop the people carrying the cash and question them. The people who do not belong to any political party should keep a record of the cash with them.

The DC added that traders, businessmen and industrialists can carry cash up to ₹10 lakh with the record of the transaction. In the case of a cash transaction of ₹10 lakh and above the matter would be sent to the income tax department.