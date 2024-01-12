The CIA staff -2 of Police Commissionerate Ludhiana has recovered an .30 bore illegal pistol hidden by gangster Sandeep Ludhiana, who was arrested on Tuesday. Police recover illegal weapon hidden by gangster Sandeep Ludhiana

The accused had buried the weapon along with a magazine and two bullets in a vacant plot near his house. The police recovered these weapons during Sandeep’s questioning.

The police found the gangster’s videos on social media in which was seen accompanied by some gunmen. The police suspect that he was misusing gunmen of a local trader Gurwinder Singh Prinkle, who was given security on court orders.

The police also found some videos in which Sandeep was seen with another local trader Honey Sethi. The police have summoned both traders to join police investigation. The duo appeared before CIA staff 2 on Friday evening.

Inspector Beant Juneja, in-charge at CIA staff 2, stated that Sandeep during questioning claimed that he had procured the weapons from Madhya Pradesh. However, the police suspect that the accused is involved in smuggling of illegal weapons.

“We have recovered three vehicles from his possession – including a Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire, Toyota Innova and a Toyota Fortuner. The police suspected that the accused had duped the owners of the vehicles in gambling and then grabbed their vehicles,” said the inspector.

“Sandeep was seen in Instagram reels and facebook videos with Honey Sethi, Prinkle and police gunmen. It is suspected that he features gunmen of Prinkle in the videos. There are some other points also which needed to be verified,” he added.

A close aide of gangster Gaurav Sharma alias Goru Bachha, habitual offender Sandeep Singh alias Sandeep Ludhiana, was arrested by CIA staff 2 of police commissionerate Ludhiana on Tuesday. The police had recovered an illegal pistol, with cartridges and ₹4.50 lakh from his possession.

Sandeep, an A- Category gangster, has been facing trial in at least 12 cases lodged against him, including murder, assault and attempt to murder. He was running a gambling racket in the city.