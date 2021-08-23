Police recruitment paper leak: 3 J&K men held

Three residents of Jammu and Kashmir have been arrested for their alleged involvement in leakage of answer key of a written exam for the recruitment of male constables of Haryana Police recently. Police have so far made 28 arrests in the case. The said examination was scheduled for August 7 and 8.

The police, however, did not disclose the identity of the accused but said that they were brought on transit remand from Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier, the police had arrested an accused from Pulwama .

In a press statement, Kaithal superintendent of police Lokender Singh said the accused were produced in a local court and sent to 10 days’ police remand. He, however, did not reveal the grounds on which they were arrested.

Police had claimed that the main accused, Surender Singh, had purchased the answer key for ₹1 crore and sold it for anywhere between ₹12 lakh to ₹18 lakh per candidate. The police investigation, however, could not establish from where Surender got the answer key.