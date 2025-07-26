Search
Sat, Jul 26, 2025
New Delhi oC

Police recruitment to start soon: CM

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Jul 26, 2025 09:46 am IST

Saini said that all preparations have been completed to hold a major event in the state regarding the three new criminal laws.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday said that recruitment in the state police will be started soon and that directions have already been issued to the concerned officials to complete all necessary preparations for the recruitment drive. 

Union minister Amit Shah and Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini during a meeting in New Delhi on Friday. (Sourced)
Union minister Amit Shah and Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini during a meeting in New Delhi on Friday. (Sourced)

Saini said that all preparations have been completed to hold a major event in the state regarding the three new criminal laws. He said the Haryana government is working in coordination with the Delhi government on several important initiatives, including the cleaning of the Yamuna River. 

Addressing media persons after meeting Union home minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Friday, the chief minister said that several important issues, including the Keshau Dam, were discussed in detail with the Union home minister. Shah was also apprised about the progress of various welfare schemes and development programmes being implemented in the state. 

Responding to a question, the chief minister said that all necessary arrangements have been made for the CET examination to be held on July 26 and 27.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Police recruitment to start soon: CM
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On