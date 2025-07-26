Police recruitment to start soon: CM

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday said that recruitment in the state police will be started soon and that directions have already been issued to the concerned officials to complete all necessary preparations for the recruitment drive. Union minister Amit Shah and Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini during a meeting in New Delhi on Friday. (Sourced)

Saini said that all preparations have been completed to hold a major event in the state regarding the three new criminal laws. He said the Haryana government is working in coordination with the Delhi government on several important initiatives, including the cleaning of the Yamuna River.

Addressing media persons after meeting Union home minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Friday, the chief minister said that several important issues, including the Keshau Dam, were discussed in detail with the Union home minister. Shah was also apprised about the progress of various welfare schemes and development programmes being implemented in the state.

Responding to a question, the chief minister said that all necessary arrangements have been made for the CET examination to be held on July 26 and 27.