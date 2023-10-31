Police round up two suspects in Bathinda eatery owner’s murder

Faridkot : Days after two bike-borne assailants shot dead the president of the Mall Road Shopkeepers’ Association in Bathinda, the police on Monday rounded up two suspects in connection with the murder. Days after two bike-borne assailants shot dead the president of the Mall Road Shopkeepers’ Association in Bathinda, the police on Monday rounded up two suspects in connection with the murder.

The police are, however, yet to identify the shooters involved in the killing.

Harjinder Singh, who was the owner of Harman Kulcha shop, was sitting on a chair outside his shop when two unidentified persons fired bullets at him and fled.

Bathinda police had earlier released the pictures of both shooters and announced a reward of ₹2 lakh for information leading to their arrest.

Bathinda senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gulneet Khurana said the shooters are yet to be identified but the police are working on different angles to establish the motive behind the crime. “We have also released the pictures of the shooters seeking public help to identify them. Following this, police got a couple of calls from locals, who have provided information on the suspects and a special police team is working on it. Some persons have been rounded up for questioning as they are suspected to be involved in the crime,” he said.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Kuldeep Singh said that during the preliminary investigation, the police have got some leads following which they are trying to trace the case. “The shooters appear to be in their mid-twenties. The empty rounds recovered from the spot have been sent for forensic analysis,” he added.

The shooters were last captured on CCTV at Lehra Bega toll plaza. The police suspect that they may have moved towards Barnala.

The number plate on the bike used by the shooters was fake, registered in the name of a Sangrur resident. He was also questioned by the police.

