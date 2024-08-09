Police seize 33-kg ‘heroin-like’ substance in Jammu, one held

The police on Friday recovered 33 kg of heroin-like substance from a man at the Jammu bus stand here, said officials The police on Friday recovered 33 kg of heroin-like substance from a man at the Jammu bus stand here, said officials (Representational image)

“Today, police station Jammu bus stand received a tip-off that a person from Punjab was coming from Akhnoor to Jammu bus stand with a huge consignment of heroin-like substance. Accordingly, a special naka was laid by the police and the suspect was apprehended with a bag carrying 26 packets weighing approximately 33 kg of heroin-like substance,” said a senior police officer.

In this regard, an FIR number 41/2024 under sections 8, 21, and 22 of the NDPS Act has been registered at the Police Station Bus Stand and investigation is on.

“Prima facie, it appears that the accused obtained the consignment from border areas and was taking it to Punjab. However, further investigation is underway to unearth the forward and backward linkages and the complete picture,” he said.

Suspicious object recovered from roadside in Kulgam

Srinagar A suspicious material hidden in a pressure cooker was recovered by security forces on the roadside in Balsoo area of Kulgam on Friday.

Police said that the object, which was earlier suspected to be an explosive device, was later found to be filled with some suspicious material.

“It was not an IED. The bomb disposal squad was called and also the sniffer dogs after which the object was recovered,” said a police official in Kulgam.

The object was found by the road opening parties of security forces on the road in the Balsoo area prompting the authorities to suspend traffic for some time as a bomb disposal squad reached the scene.

“The object was filled with some suspicious material but was not explosive,” he said.