Police stop protesting Congress workers from blocking tracks in Karnal

A high-voltage drama was witnessed in Karnal on Sunday when hundreds of Congress workers tried to block the railway tracks near Karnal railway station.

The Congress workers led by local party leader Sardar Tarlochan Singh had assembled inside the PWD Rest House from there they wanted to take out the protest march towards railway station and block railway tracks to protest chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s remarks terming Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as “Pappu”.

However, they were stopped by police inside the PWD Rest House when they attempted to take out a march to the railway station to block the track.

The protesters were demanding an apology from the chief minister and they had served an ultimatum, but they decided to block the railway tracks after not getting any response from the CM.

Speaking on the occasion, Tarlochan Singh said that the chief minister has insulted Congress leader and such language is not expected from the chief minister.