Police team attacked during rescue op at Hisar brick kiln

A police team was allegedly attacked while attempting to rescue an injured labourer from a brick kiln in Gorchi village in Hisar district, officials said on Monday. Hisar superintendent of police Siddhant Jain said that two cops sustained injuries and they have been taken to the hospital. (File)

The police alleged that several workers at Poonia Brick Kiln pelted stones at the team, assaulted personnel with sticks and allegedly tried to run over officers with a tractor during the rescue operation. Several police personnel sustained injuries in the incident.

Hisar superintendent of police Siddhant Jain said that two cops sustained injuries and they have been taken to the hospital. He said that five accused have been arrested and the police investigation is underway to trace others.

Assistant sub-inspector (SI) Pradeep Kumar of Balsamand police station said kiln owner Surendra had lodged a complaint last Friday night alleging that one of his workers, Rajneesh, had been confined and assaulted by other labourers.

Acting on the complaint, a police team rushed to the spot and found Rajneesh injured. Police said trouble began when officers attempted to rescue Rajneesh. A woman allegedly blocked the team’s path while other labourers gathered around and opposed the rescue. The workers reportedly accused Rajneesh of eloping with a woman belonging to their community and insisted on questioning him themselves. Despite efforts by police to calm the situation, the crowd allegedly turned violent and started pelting bricks and stones at the officers. During the clash, home guard Kuldeep was allegedly hit on the face with a stick and his mobile phone was damaged. EHC Vikas sustained injuries on his back and neck. Police further alleged that a worker identified as Mangal drove a tractor towards their team in an attempt to crush them. The officers, however, managed to save themselves.

Amid the chaos, two detained workers reportedly escaped from the scene. Police later rescued the Rajneesh and handed him over safely to the brick kiln owner. The tractor allegedly used in the attack was seized.