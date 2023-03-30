Police turn to drones as search for suspects who abandoned car in Hoshiarpur continues

With searches by the ground teams not yielding the desired results, police on Thursday deployed a drone to search for the persons, suspected to be Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh and his aide Papalpreet Singh, who abandoned their Toyota Innova at a religious place in Mernaian Kalan village. Police deployed a drone to search for the persons, suspected to be Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh and his aide, who abandoned their Toyota Innova in a Hohsiarpur village. (HT File)

As a police team chased the vehicle Mernaian Kalan village in the Hoshiarpur district, the occupants abandoned it and escaped on foot into the surrounding fields by scaling the wall of the building on Tuesday night.

The long chase on the Phagwara road culminated into the ongoing extensive search operation in the area.

The Hoshiarpur-Phagwara road has been closed for general traffic and villages are being combed. A drone is mapping the area to help the intelligence agencies identify the possible route the escapees would have taken, police officials said.