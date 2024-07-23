Cops’ actions should not be glorified with medals: Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker writes to PM

Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on Tuesday strongly condemned the recommendation by Haryana director general of police (DGP) to award gallantry medals to six police personnel involved in stopping the protesting farmers’ march at Shambhu border. “The policemen involved acted per their duty, but their actions should not be glorified with gallantry medals,” the Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker wrote, urging the Prime Minister to reconsider this recommendation to uphold the principles of democracy, justice and human rights. (HT File)

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sandhwan, while supporting farmers’ demands, said he deeply respects the bravery and dedication of the police force, and believes it is essential to consider the context and implications of their actions, but the situation at Punjab-Haryana border is highly sensitive.

“The policemen involved acted per their duty, but their actions should not be glorified with gallantry medals,” the speaker wrote, urging the Prime Minister to reconsider this recommendation to uphold the principles of democracy, justice and human rights.

He said awarding gallantry medals to officers involved in such actions is akin to adding insult to injury as it not only undermines the democratic values that the nation stands for but also disrespects the legitimate and peaceful struggle of farmers. He said this decision could set a dangerous precedent, suggesting that the use of force against peaceful protestors is commendable and worthy of honour. “The farmers’ protest has been a significant expression of democratic rights with farmers voicing their legitimate concerns and demands,” he added.

Sandhwan said the protest was largely peaceful and farmers were exercising their fundamental right to assemble and march towards the capital city of the nation to express their dissent. He said the action of the police force, while executed under directives, resulted in considerable distress and hardship for many peaceful protestors.

“The Haryana Policemen, tasked with maintaining order, halted the march of aggrieved farmers toward our capital. Their actions, commendable in their own right, now stand juxtaposed against the raw emotions of those who till the soil,” he said, claiming that the state government’s recommendation for gallantry awards adds complexity to an already charged narrative. The Punjab speaker also congratulated Modi on being sworn in as the Prime Minister for the third consecutive term.