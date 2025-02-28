Policy to regularise need-based changes out of question, says Chandigarh Housing Board

In a major setback to around 68,000 allottees, the board of directors of the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) on Thursday clarified that a policy to regularise need-based changes in CHB dwelling units cannot be introduced. Currently, around 68,000 flats exhibit some form of violation, including additional rooms and toilets, conversion of balconies into rooms, covering of courtyards and even construction of stairs on government land. (File)

However, the board stated that “minor changes” may be permitted with prior approval from the UT department of urban planning.

The meeting, convened after a gap of more than 20 months, was chaired by Chandigarh chief secretary-cum-CHB chairman Rajeev Verma.

The members pointed out that in July last year, the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) had refused to approve such regularisation, stating that the matter was beyond its jurisdiction.

On this, Verma said minor changes could be allowed, but only after “identifying the specific modifications” and obtaining approval from the UT department of urban planning.

Notably, in December 2023, former UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit had assured that authorities were reconsidering need-based changes and will frame a policy accordingly.

Elevators permitted in multi-storey dwelling units

The board approved installation of elevators in multi-storey dwelling units constructed by CHB, an issue raised by board member Balbir Singh Dhol. The members stated that wherever provisions existed, elevators should be permitted. It was thus decided that CHB, in consultation with the UT architecture wing, will develop a standardised design for such elevators.

Pension agenda deferred to next meeting

On the issue of pensions for employees recruited by CHB before January 1, 2004, the board chairman directed the officials concerned to prepare a detailed report including financial implications. Employees recruited after January 1, 2004, fall under the New Pension Scheme (NPS). However, those recruited before this date are neither covered under NPS nor eligible for benefits under the Old Pension Scheme (OPS). The employees argue that since CHB is an autonomous body, it has already made provisions for their pension. The matter will be decided in the next board meeting.