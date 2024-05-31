Political fervour peaks in Mohali as candidates make final appeals

In the final push to secure votes, candidates from various parties orchestrated a flurry of roadshows, rallies, foot marches and meetings in Mohali district on Thursday to bolster their voter base ahead of the June 1 Lok Sabha elections. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath during a rally in Badmajra village in Kharar on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Mohali plays a crucial role in both the Anandpur Sahib and Patiala parliamentary constituencies. While voters from Mohali and Kharar will determine the next Anandpur Sahib MP, those in Dera Bassi, including Zirakpur, will be electing their representative from Patiala.

Campaigning in the district, which commenced in March, remained peaceful other than a few minor incidents of protests by farmers against BJP candidates in Mohali and Dera Bassi, and dissent voiced by unions, including members of Powercom and Transco Theka Mulazim Union, against the AAP candidate in Kharar.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath held a rally in support of BJP’s Anandpur Sahib candidate Subhash Sharma at Panchayat Ground in Badmajra village.

Addressing the rally, Yogi appealed to the voters to choose Sharma as MP, while promising to eliminate all gangsters, and sand, drug and land mafias from the parliamentary constituency using his model of governance as adopted in UP.

“I have come here to hand over the keys of my bulldozer to Subhash. I will send bulldozers to him to finish off gangsters and mafias in Anandpur Sahib constituency, which the current state government has completely failed to do. After ending all mafias, we will build houses for the poor people on that land,” said Yogi.

He said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s love for Punjab is evident, as he opened the Kartarpur corridor and declared December 26 as ‘Veer Baal Diwas’ in memory of Guru Gobind Singh’s sons.The Modi model focuses on ‘Viksit Bharat’ unlike AAP that has always betrayed people by making false promises. We delivered as promised and after Ram temple in Ayodhya, we will now move to Mathura.”

SAD Anandpur Sahib candidate Prem Singh Chandumajra during a public gathering on Thursday. (HT photo)

Shiromani Akali Dal’s (SAD) Anandpur Sahib candidate Prem Singh Chandumajra took out a foot march in Kharar and also held meetings in Mohali. Addressing a gathering, Chandumajra said voters should choose him as their MP, as his party played a significant role in the infrastructure development of Kharar and Mohali. He claimed that the Kharar flyover, and the roads connecting Ludhiana and Rupnagar were major projects completed under the Akali government.

AAP’s Anandpur Sahib candidate Malvinder Singh Kang during a foot march on Thursday. (HT photo)

Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Anandpur Sahib Malvinder Singh Kang ended his campaign with a foot march from the Phase 11 temple till Amb Sahib Gurdwara in Phase 8. He was accompanied by party workers, who marched along with him amid dhol beats.

Making a final appeal to voters, Kang promised creation of jobs and boosting industry by improving international connectivity. He said he would fight for the funds that the central government deliberately did not release for the state, and develop education and health infrastructure, along with better road and rail connectivity, in his constituency. He also held a few public meetings in Kharar.

SAD’s Patiala candidate NK Sharma went for door-to-door campaigning, along with his family members and supporters, in Zirakpur.

Seeking votes, Sharma said just like he never shifted loyalties and continued to be a part of SAD for past 30 years, he would always remain loyal towards the people of his parliamentary constituency.

Appealing to people to vote for regional party SAD, he said he always worked hard to develop Dera Bassi and Zirakpur, and will always remain accessible to public.

Starting from 6 pm on Thursday, all liquor vends, pubs, restaurants and hotels in Mohali are barred from serving and selling liquor for 48 hours till 6 pm on June 1, as per an order by the district administration.