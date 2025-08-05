Political leaders demand action against army officer for ‘assaulting’ airline employees

Political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir have called for a strict action against the army officer for allegedly assaulting four employees of SpiceJet airline at Srinagar airport on July 26. The incident occurred at Srinagar Airport last week, when the officer (L) assaulted four SpiceJet staffers, leaving them with a spinal fracture and injuries to the jaw. (Sourced)

Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari said that the army officer involved in assaulting SpiceJet staff members—gravely injuring four of them, including one with a spinal fracture and severe jaw injuries—at Srinagar Airport must face the law of the land.

“Such behaviour by a senior army officer is utterly shocking.I trust that the law will take its course in this disturbing incident and that the perpetrator will receive exemplary punishment. My sympathies are with the injured airline employees, and I pray for their swift and complete recovery,” he said.

Peoples Democratic Party leader Iltija Mufti tagged the Indian Army’s Chinar Corps on X and said: “How dare this army officer launch a murderous assault on employees at Srinagar airport simply for refusing excess cabin luggage? His demonic rage left one of the victims with a spinal fracture. @ChinarcorpsIA, @adgpi: Please take immediate action to set an example”.

In a statement, PRO (Defence), Srinagar has said: “The matter involving an alleged altercation between an Army personnel and airline staff at Srinagar Airport on July 26, 2025, has come to the notice of the Indian Army. The Indian Army is committed to uphold highest standards of discipline and conduct and takes all allegations seriously. Full cooperation is being extended to the authorities in investigating the case.”

One of the injured employees said that he was just doing his job at the boarding gate when the officer attacked him with punches, slaps and also threw his trolly bag at him.

Mudasir Ahmad Khan, ground staff of Spicejet airlines at Srinagar airport while recuperating from his injuries told news agencies that when the passenger was asked about his excess baggage, he became furious.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has registered a case against the senior army officer. The army officer also filed a counter-complaint alleging assault, following which an FIR against the airline staffers has been registered by the police.

Khan said that when the passenger became irate, he called his duty manager to the boarding gate.