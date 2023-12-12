Political parties hope that J&K’s statehood will be restored soon

As Supreme Court on Monday directed the Election Commission of India (ECI,) to hold assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir by September 24,2022, many political leaders hoped that elections would be held at the earliest and statehood would be restored as well. The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the abrogation of Article 370 as constitutional. (HT FIle)

After a five-member SC bench upheld the Centre’s decision to abrogate Article 370, the bench also set a deadline for assembly elections in the region. Political leaders across the valley have been demanding the restoration of statehood and assembly elections in the region.

In March this year, J&K leaders had met the chief election commissioner in New Delhi and urged for early polls in the Union Territory.

The last assembly elections in J&K were held in 2014.

Peoples Democratic Party additional spokesperson Rafeeq Rather said that holding elections in J&K was a constitutional obligation for the Centre and the election commission.

“Unfortunately, the Bharatiya Janata Party does not care for the Constitution and rule of law. That was why they have vehemently denied this democratic right to people of J&K. However, SC ruling on the issue is welcome, hope BJP respects the ruling in this regard,” he said.

“Elections must happen as soon as possible as there is a need for democratic set up in J&K. If the deadline for polls has been decided by the SC, we expect that statehood must be restored by then as well. There should be full assembly with equal contours of rest of states across India,” Congress’ J&K general secretary Mir Iqbal said.

Peoples Conference spokesperson Adnan Ashraf said though SC has directed the election commission to hold polls in J&K, it could still be delayed.

“The elections should have happened months ago. Now we hope ECI won’t raise some other questions on the polls in J&K,” he said.

Apni Party chief spokesperson Javeed Baig hoped elections should be held on time.

“Yes, elections will be held. But before elections, the Union government should restore statehood. As the legislative assembly of UT doesn’t have much powers,” he said.

However, many expressed apprehensions that elections would be held even by September.

“Like past experience, the ECI or central government can delay polls in J&K on security or any other issue. Let’s hope elections would be held on time,” said Ghulam Qadir Bhat, a political activist.