Political parties must take prior permission for rallies: Kangra DC

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Mar 19, 2024 10:14 PM IST

Bairwa said to ensure a free and fair election process, the election commission has launched the mobile application “C Vigil”. “Through this app, people will be able to report violations of the model code of conduct. Redressal of complaints received through the app will also be ensured within 100 minutes. Along with this, a complaint can also be lodged in the district control room on violation of the election code of conduct,” he said.

Kangra deputy commissioner Hemraj Bairwa on Tuesday said political parties must take permission from the assistant election officer concerned for holding rallies and public meetings in all assembly constituencies in the district.

The district election officer said for political meetings, it will be necessary to take prior permission including place and time, along with this, there is a provision to make public places and grounds equally available to all parties or candidates for meetings.
He said religious places like temples, churches, mosques etc. cannot be used for election campaigning. Along with this, promotional material should be eco-friendly, use of plastic will be banned.

