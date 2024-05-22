Political parties put up ‘oversized’ hoardings at offices in Ludhiana, get EC notices for poll code violations

Various political parties have installed “oversized” hoardings at their offices, which are allegedly in violation of the norms prescribed by the Election Commission of India. The EC guidelines restrict the size of banners at party offices to “4 feet X 8 feet”. According to the EC rules, party offices can display only one party flag and banner with party symbols/photographs. (HT Photo)

According to the EC rules, party offices can display only one party flag and banner with party symbols/photographs. The size of the banner used in such offices should not exceed “4 feet X 8 feet”, subject to an additional condition that if the local laws prescribe a lower size for banner/hoarding etc., then the lower size law shall prevail.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Deputy commissioner-cum-district election officer Sakshi Sawhney said that they have issued notices to different parties in this regard. She said that another notice was issued on Wednesday also. “We have sensitised all the candidates that EC norms have to be followed in letter and spirit and any special permissions shall be granted only as per norms under the model code of conduct,” she added.

Major political party offices are situated on Ferozepur Road and Malhar Road. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office on Malhar Road has installed huge hoardings and banners outside.

The Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) offices on Ferozepur Road and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) office on Malhar Road also have huge posters, flags and banners installed outside, violating EC rules.

Meeting with Punjab poll commissioner today

A meeting with the Punjab election commissioner, various district election officers and observers regarding the election process in Ludhiana is scheduled for Thursday.

Ranjit Singh Dhillon, Lok Sabha candidate from SAD, said, “I will direct the party workers to remove the additional boards and hoardings from the office as only a single board with specified dimensions should be installed.”

Rajnish Dhiman, district president of the BJP, said, “I was not aware of this rule and will direct the party workers to abide by the EC guidelines.”

Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, candidate from Congress party said, “