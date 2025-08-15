Political storm in J&K over Supreme Court’s observation on statehood

Political leaders in Kashmir have strongly reacted to the Supreme Court observation that while determining statehood for J&K, the incidents like Pahalgam can’t be undermined. National Conference spokesman Imran Nabi Dar termed the Pahalgam incidents the security lapse of the Centre. (FIle)

Former J&K chief minister and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah said that when J&K was a state and he was chief minister, such attacks took place then as well.

“Terror attacks occurred even when J&K had statehood. When such incidents happened in the past we dealt with it strongly. The real issue is our strained ties with neighbouring countries, as the terrorists come from there. People now look to the Supreme Court to restore our rights,” Farooq said in Srinagar.

While hearing the plea on statehood restoration, the Supreme Court bench of Chief Justice of India Bhushan R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran, on Thursday said that ground realities, including the recent Pahalgam incident cannot be ignored.

“You also have to take into consideration the ground realities… you cannot ignore what has happened in Pahalgam,” CJI B R Gavai said when counsel including senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan sought an early hearing.

National Conference spokesman Imran Nabi Dar termed the Pahalgam incidents the security lapse of the Centre.

“The Pahalgam attack occurred under the watch of LG’s administration and he himself admitted to the security lapse. No amount of deflection or whataboutery can change the fact that if Omar sb had been in charge, the situation might have been entirely different,” he said.

PDP president and former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said that it reflects deeper political and psychological deadlock. “SC’s reference to the recent Pahalgam terror attack in the context of granting statehood to J&K underscores a deeper issue about GOIs continued lack of confidence in the region’s stability,” Mufti wrote on X.

Mehbooba Mufti said that even after revoking J&K’s special status & reducing it to a Union Territory, the Centre appears unwilling to ease its tight control. “This reflects a deeper political and psychological deadlock. PDP maintains that the J&K issue goes far beyond questions of statehood or constitutional status. Unless New Delhi engages with the political aspirations of the people and addresses the core issue head-on it will remain on uncertain footing regardless of the force it deploys. It is time GOI corrects past missteps & initiates a sincere process of dialogue and reconciliation to bring lasting peace and dignity to the region,” she said.

PDP legislative party leader, Waheed ur Rehman Para said this is not merely a legal battle, it is a political and moral reckoning. “In the Supreme Court today, there are no lawyers, no leaders, no political parties from J&K standing to argue our case for statehood. Not because we have no cause, but because we know this is not merely a legal battle, it is a political and moral reckoning,” Para wrote on X.

“Kashmiris did not send the gunmen to Pahalgam. We did not plant the bombs. We did not wage the wars. Yet our rights are suspended, our status erased—while Mumbai was never downgraded after 26/11, nor Punjab after decades of cross-border terror. Why then is J&K’s dignity made hostage to the misadventures of a neighbouring state?,” he further said.

People’s Conference chairman Sajjad Lone urged chief minister Omar Abdullah to call an emergency session of the J&K assembly within two days. “It will be interesting to see who went to the Supreme Court for statehood. Any ‘Tom, Dick and Harry’ having direct access into matters of constitutional importance such as statehood is very very dangerous. Who is presenting our case? Who is the lawyer? Is he competent and honest in representing us? And how will the Supreme Court intervene and take a decision on such an important matter without seeking the opinion of the elected government or the assembly,” Lone wrote in a post on X.

“Stop persecuting opposition. Stop punitive transfers. Restrain your ministers from you know what I mean. And make a common front for statehood. And the institution for that is the assembly not the cabinet. You could have sent that resolution to the Supreme Court today if you had allowed us to pass that resolution. Trust me. A very sincere advice. Call an emergency session in the next two days and let us pass a resolution,” he said.