Poll code likely to delay recruitment, promotions at Panjab University

With the model code of conduct imposed by the Election Commission of India ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, a delay in recruitment and promotions at the Panjab University (PU) is likely. With the model code of conduct imposed by the Election Commission of India for the Lok Sabha elections in force, a delay in recruitment and promotions at the Panjab University (PU) is likely (HT FIle)

PU registrar YP Verma said under the code of conduct, it shouldn’t appear that anyone has been benefitted or favoured in any way. Due to this, results of ongoing recruitment for administrative and other posts would be put on hold. The varsity would also not issue any fresh advertisements till the conclusion of the poll process. The voting for Lok Sabha elections is scheduled for June 1 in Punjab and the counting will be on June 4.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The varsity had advertised administrative positions for the post of registrar, controller of examinations and dean of college development council in November 2023, the process for which has not been completed so far. As per officials, the screening process would continue but the results won’t be declared for now.

Even for promotions under the career advancement scheme, there are around 30 cases where a letter has been released already by the varsity. For the remaining employees, it is likely that the promotion will be cleared after the elections. A total of 173 such promotions were cleared by the university recently.

According to the officials, the delay is not expected to affect the university too much. The university will also not issue any fresh tenders for the time being. The option to seek special permission from the election commission for these activities remains available.

Extra hurdles for organising student fests

With the poll code in force, organising student events has become more cumbersome as well. Jhankar, being organised by Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC) president Jatinder Singh, faced delays as the organisers were busy trying to fast track permissions from the deputy commissioner (DC) a day before the event.

Singh said that they had received initial permission from the DC office. As per officials, an issue had come up for the star night event as a list of the attendees is needed.

Dean students welfare Amit Chauhan said that as per model code of conduct, permission is needed from the UT administration to hold such events on campus. “We will ensure that any political leaders don’t misuse the stage. Otherwise, it is a student fest and we are in full support of it,” he said.

Till Tuesday evening, the permission was yet to be cleared but officials said it won’t be an issue and a message had been sent from the registrar’s side to the DC, seeking help to fast track the process.