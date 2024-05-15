Poll code violation: EC notice to Manish Tewari, HS Lucky

The Chandigarh election department on Tuesday issued a show cause notice to Congress candidate Manish Tewari and state president HS Lucky and sought a reply in 24 hours, over a complaint for asking contact details of the voters through filling the Congress Guarantee Cards, and apparently asking voters to vote in the favour of the party in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. India alliance candidate Manish Tewari with Chandigarh Congress president HS Lucky and AAP Chandigarh in-charge SS Ahluwalia heading to file nomination on Tuesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Multiple complaints were received in Election Department that Indian National Congress workers are engaged in the making and distribution of Congress Guarantee Cards in different areas of Chandigarh like Maloya, Daria, Kishangarh, Manimajra, Bapu Dham Colony, EWS Flats Dhanas, Ram Darbar, Indra Colony, and are collecting important details of voters.

“After the complaint, field reports were obtained from Flying Squads by Assistant Returning Officers wherein it was reported that some of the residents have been made to fill such forms in which details like name, address, phone number etc. of the person filling the form have been taken by the party workers belonging to Indian National Congress. As per Election Commission of India, such practices are “in the nature of inducement to the elector, aimed at enticing the individual voters to vote in a particular way in lieu of a future benefit”, which is a prohibited activity”, said District Election Officer cum Returning Officer Vinay Pratap Singh.

“On examination of the complaints and the reports received, a prima-facie case of violation of instructions issued by ECI and of section 123 (1) of Representation of People Act 1951 and Section 171 (B) of Indian Penal Code, was made out against the candidate and the political party on whose behest this illegal electoral activity is being done”, Singh added.

“Congress candidates and the president have been directed to immediately ensure that no such illegal electoral activity is done further. If any such illegal electoral activity is reported in Chandigarh Parliamentary Constituency in future, immediate penal action would be initiated against the candidate and the office bearers of political party. Show Cause Notice has been issued to explain their position within 24 hours of the receipt of the notice, failing which they will be held liable for violation of the above cited laws and of Model Code of Conduct and strict penal action as prescribed above in the law will be taken”, he added.