Poll duties affect computer education in government schools in Ludhiana

Ludhiana The frequent deployment of computer teachers for election duties has created a setback for students in government schools, say educators. With teachers from other subjects stepping in to fill the gap, students have reported lack of proper instruction and difficulty in practical learning in computer education. With teachers from other subjects stepping in to fill the gap, students have reported lack of proper instruction in government schools in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

As per information, nearly 600 computer teachers are employed in government schools across the district, but more than 10% of them are assigned to election duties for most of the year. As a result, they are unable to take regular classes for computer education.

Government Senior Secondary School, Basti Jodhewal, has around 2,500 students. However, as per the officials privy to the matter, the school has only two computer teachers, and one of them is frequently pulled away for election-related work.

A teacher from the school explained the challenges faced by students and faculty. “With only one computer teacher available, it is impossible to provide proper instruction to so many students. Teachers from other subjects have to take computer classes, but it is unfair to the students. We can only teach them what is written in the book, but when they ask additional questions, we are unable to answer. This year, due to the shortage of computer teachers, we even had to conduct the final practical exams ourselves,” the teacher said.

The situation is no different at Government Senior Secondary School, Cemetery Road. As per information, with over 1700 students and four computer teachers, three are almost always away on election duty, leaving the school struggling to provide quality computer education.

A computer teacher from a government school, requesting anonymity, admitted that the students are facing difficulties. “There is no other option. The ones on duty try to take an extra one-hour class in the morning, but it is tough. Also, middle schools are attached to high and senior secondary schools, so we have to cater to those students as well,” the teacher said.

When asked about the issue, district education officer (Secondary) Dimple Madaan stated, “I had written to the higher authorities regarding the release of a few teachers from election duties. I will check again where these teachers have been deployed for most of the year and will make efforts to get them relieved.”