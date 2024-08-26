Poll manifesto should contain feasible promises: CEO

The Haryana chief electoral officer Pankaj Agarwal informed that as per the guidelines of Election Commission of India (ECI), the political parties or candidates contesting elections will have to submit three copies each in Hindi and English to the CEO’s office within three days after issuing the election manifesto. Candidates contesting elections will have to submit three copies each in Hindi and English to the CEO’s office: Agarwal (HT File)

In a statement the CEO urged all political parties to thoroughly study all aspects of the model code of conduct issued by the EC and ensure its compliance during the elections.

Referring to the model code of conduct clauses, he said that in the interest of transparency, equal opportunity, and the credibility of promises, the election manifesto should also reflect the justification of promises and primarily outline the methods and means to fulfil the financial requirements for this purpose.