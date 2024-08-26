 Poll manifesto should contain feasible promises: CEO - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Aug 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Poll manifesto should contain feasible promises: CEO

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Aug 26, 2024 10:17 AM IST

In a statement the CEO urged all political parties to thoroughly study all aspects of the model code of conduct issued by the EC and ensure its compliance during the elections

The Haryana chief electoral officer Pankaj Agarwal informed that as per the guidelines of Election Commission of India (ECI), the political parties or candidates contesting elections will have to submit three copies each in Hindi and English to the CEO’s office within three days after issuing the election manifesto.

Candidates contesting elections will have to submit three copies each in Hindi and English to the CEO’s office: Agarwal (HT File)
Candidates contesting elections will have to submit three copies each in Hindi and English to the CEO’s office: Agarwal (HT File)

In a statement the CEO urged all political parties to thoroughly study all aspects of the model code of conduct issued by the EC and ensure its compliance during the elections.

Referring to the model code of conduct clauses, he said that in the interest of transparency, equal opportunity, and the credibility of promises, the election manifesto should also reflect the justification of promises and primarily outline the methods and means to fulfil the financial requirements for this purpose.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Poll manifesto should contain feasible promises: CEO
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On