Poll prep reviewed in Tarn Taran; 100 ‘vulnerable’ booths identified

Punjab chief electoral officer, Sibin C, on Friday reviewed preparations for the assembly byelection, to be held on November 11, with deputy commissioner Rahul, SSP Dr Ravjot Grewal, and other district officials via video conferencing. District officials reported that 222 polling stations have been set up at 114 locations, including over a dozen in border villages, with 100 identified as vulnerable (Representational Image)

During the meeting, the electoral officer directed that since the Tarn Taran constituency lies along the international border, strict vigilance must be maintained throughout the election process, particularly during the 72, 48, and 24 hours preceding the poll. He instructed that the model code of conduct must be implemented strictly and all complaints of its violations should be disposed of in a time-bound manner.

Sibin directed the district election officer (DEO) to ensure adequate arrangements and security at polling stations, counting halls, and strong rooms. He also instructed that facilities like drinking water, waiting areas, toilets, and wheelchairs for PwD voters should be provided at polling stations to facilitate voters’ convenience. He also instructed the DEO to ensure 100% webcasting by installing cameras and to intensify SVEEP activities to increase voter participation.

SSP Grewal was directed to maintain high vigilance at border check-posts using CCTV cameras and act against any attempts to distribute cash, liquor, or freebies. Currently, six check-posts are operational at the Kapurthala and Amritsar borders, backed by 1,435 police personnel and six flying squads with tech-equipped vehicles patrolling round-the-clock.

District officials reported that 222 polling stations have been set up at 114 locations, including over a dozen in border villages, with 100 identified as vulnerable. The total electorate in the constituency stands at 1,93,742, comprising 1,01,494 male and 92,240 female voters.