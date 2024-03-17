 Polling for 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana on May 25 - Hindustan Times
Polling for 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana on May 25

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 17, 2024 08:28 AM IST

As per the poll schedule announced by the EC, the poll notification will be issued on April 29 signalling the start of filing nominations

Polling for the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana will be held on May 25, the Election Commission (EC) said on Saturday.

The last date for filing of nominations is May 6 and that of withdrawal of candidature is May 9. The counting of votes will be done on June 6. (HT File)
As per the poll schedule announced by the EC, the poll notification will be issued on April 29 signalling the start of filing nominations. The last date for filing of nominations is May 6 and that of withdrawal of candidature is May 9. The counting of votes will be done on June 6.

Haryana’s 10 Lok Sabha constituencies included two reserved - Ambala and Sirsa; and eight general category seats – Kurukshetra, Karnal, Sonepat, Rohtak, Hisar, Bhiwani-Mahendergarh, Gurugram and Faridabad. The BJP which won all the 10 seats in 2019 is contesting all the seats on its own after breaking ties with the JJP. The Congress will contest nine seats while the AAP which has a tie-up with the Congress will contest Kurukshetra seat only. The JJP and the INLD will contest elections on their own.

