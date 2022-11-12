Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Polling to elect 2,684 panchayat members in Haryan on Saturday

chandigarh news
Published on Nov 12, 2022 01:33 AM IST

The voting for sarpanches will be done with the electronic voting machines, while polling for panches will be done via ballot papers

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

: Over 47.60 lakh voters will exercise their franchise to elect sarpanches and panches in the second phase of panchayat polls in nine districts of the state on Saturday.

As per the information by the state election commission, voting will be held from 7am to 6pm to elect the representatives of 2,684 village panchayats, including 400 panchayats in Ambala, 165 in Charkhi Dadri, 157 in Gurugram, 395 in Karnal, 403 in Kurukshetra, 365 in Rewari, 142 in Rohtak, 339 in Sirsa and 318 in Sonepat.

The voting for sarpanches will be done with the electronic voting machines, while polling for panches will be done via ballot papers. The counting of the votes will be held soon after the voting is completed.

13 sarpanches elected unanimously

Karnal deputy commissioner and returning officer Anish Yadav said that all the preparations have been completed for the election as 13 sarpanches have been elected unanimously.

He said that the instructions have been issued to the ground level officers to keep vigil at the 176 sensitive and 208 hypersensitive polling stations.

Saturday, November 12, 2022
