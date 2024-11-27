Menu Explore
Pollution board releases poster on e-waste management

ByHT Correspondent, Patiala
Nov 27, 2024 10:53 PM IST

Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) chairman, Adarsh Pal Vig highlighted that improper disposal of electronic devices has emerged as a significant threat to both the environment and human health.

The Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) chairman, Adarsh Pal Vig, on Wednesday, unveiled a new poster titled “Erase e-waste, before it erases you” to promote the effective management of electronic waste (e-waste). The posters, aimed at raising awareness, are available at the board’s head office and regional offices.

PPCB chairman Adarsh Pal Vig (centre) during the release of the e-waste poster. (HT Photo)
PPCB chairman Adarsh Pal Vig (centre) during the release of the e-waste poster. (HT Photo)

Vig highlighted that improper disposal of electronic devices has emerged as a significant threat to both the environment and human health.

The poster provides detailed information on e-waste, including its definition, the central government’s notifications regarding its management, and the responsibilities of stakeholders such as manufacturers, producers, recyclers, sellers and buyers. It categorises 106 e-waste items into seven categories and outlines the adverse health effects of unscientific disposal. Additionally, it explains the recycling process for e-waste.

Vig appealed to individuals and industries to dispose of e-waste only through registered facilities to ensure scientific handling and to refrain from mixing it with household waste.

