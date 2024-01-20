Pollution panel asks Chandigarh administration to install iron nets along N-Choe

Acting on the directions of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee (CPCC) has again asked the UT engineering department to install iron nets along the N-Choe, wherever required, to check the throwing of waste into it. Chandigarh administration was asked to take corrective measures to ensure that no waste is thrown into N-Choe. (HT File)

The tribunal had issued a notice to the CPCC on garbage “choking” the N-Choe, a water drainage channel running through the city that eventually joins the Ghaggar river.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

In an affidavit filed with the NGT, the CPCC submitted that the N-Choe, running through the city, is at times in close proximity to the road. Due to this, people take undue advantage and unlawfully throw waste on the banks, which may create hindrance in the natural flow of water as well as affect the quality of water.

Taking note of the issues, the CCPC had directed the municipal corporation (MC) to take corrective measures to ensure that there is no disposal of waste in the channel.

Falling short

It had earlier asked the engineering department and the MC to set up an iron net on the culverts where the natural stream was in close proximity to roads. During a January 3 inspection, however, the CPCC again observed that solid waste was being dumped along the bank of choes and highlighted this issue to the engineering department.

They pointed out that at places where the iron nets have been installed, they are not up to the mark and urged the department to act. During the inspection, it was also observed that some people had thrown their waste furniture into the choe.

With respect to the discharge of liquid waste into the N-Choe, the CPCC submitted that earlier there were around 15 points from where wastewater was being discharged into the stream. These points have since been closed and tapped in light of the directions issued by the Green Tribunal.

NR Budaniya, an environmentalist, said, “I have requested the UT chief engineer to take some preventive measures to stop the dumping of garbage into choe, but they installed it at some places, and it is useless. They failed to install at main points.”

Notably, the sewage system at one point near Sector 36 collapsed, wrestling in wastewater being diverted to a stormwater channel, which ultimately mixes with the N-Choe and affects the water quality.

However, during the recent monitoring in January 2024, it has been observed that the said point has been plugged, which is visible in the improved water quality of N-Choe. The sewerage line near Sector 36 has now been repaired by the MC, and the latest inspection shows that the BOD value is 4.4 mg/l, which is much below the 30 mg/l.