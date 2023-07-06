Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Budha Amarnath Yatra from Aug 8, Poonch DC reviews arrangements

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Jul 06, 2023 10:47 PM IST

Meeting discusses security, traffic, sanitation, and other preparations for smooth conduct of annual pilgrimage

Poonch deputy magistriate Yasin M Choudhary on Thursday reviewed arrangements for upcoming annual Budha Amarnath pilgrimage, scheduled to start from August 8.

Pilgrims climb up an uhill trail to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in Jammu & Kashmir on Thursday. (PTI)
Choudhary chaired a meeting with government officials and Budha Amarnath Mandir Mandi chairman advocate Gulshan Kumar, president Vishav Kumar, VHP president Nishu Sharma and other committee members, including sarpanches, panchs and locals.

Committee members, locals and PRI members discussed various aspects related to the yatra and underlined the need for foolproof security arrangements, traffic management, provision of basic amenities such as toilets, safe drinking water, medical facilities, and accommodation for the pilgrims.

Choudhary directed the departments to ensure that all necessary arrangements were put in place well in advance to ensure a peaceful and hassle-free yatra for the pilgrims.

The yatra will culminate on August 27 and Chari Yatra will be organised on August 28 from Dashnami Akhara Poonch to Budha Amarnath Mandir in Mandi.

