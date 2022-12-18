Posing as delivery boys, duo robs elderly man of gold bangle in Chandigarh

Two youths forcibly entered a 69-year-old man’s home in Sector 40, Chandigarh, on the pretext of delivering a letter and robbed him of his gold bangle.

The victim, Gulshan Kumar Singh, is a retired lecturer and currently serving as finance secretary for Baba Makhan Singh Lobana Bhawan in Sector 30.

He stated in his police complaint that he was alone at home on December 16, when the two accused rang the door bell around 8 pm. As he opened the door, the duo said they were there to deliver a letter from Lobana Bhawan. When he asked them to show him the letter, the accused pushed him into the living room and thrashed him.

They forcibly removed his gold bangle from his wrist and drove off in a car without a registration number plate, Gulshan alleged. Police have secured CCTV footage and are attempting to trace the accused. A case has been registered under Sections 456 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night) and 392 (robbery) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector-39 police station.

Woman’s gold bangle snatched in bus

Mohali Police on Friday booked two women for allegedly snatching a gold bangle from a passenger in a crowded bus in Kharar.

The victim, Shashi Prabha Sharma of Kharar, said she had boarded a bus to Pathankot with her husband from Kharar bus stop on Friday, and the two women were standing at the entrance.

As they were boarding the bus, one of the women cut the bangle using a tool and slipped it off her wrist. Then, both of them stepped off the bus.

After the victim raised the alarm and informed her husband, he tried to chase them down, but they fled in a car. She managed to jot down the registration number. According to the complainant, they drove the car towards Chandigarh.

A case has been registered under Section 379-B (snatching after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint in order to the committing of snatching) of the Indian Penal Code at the Kharar city police station.

“The car’s registration number was fake as it belonged to scooter,” said a senior police officer.