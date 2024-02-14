Posing as ‘food delivery agent’, robber attacks Panchkula man

A 22-year-old man was injured after four armed men, one of them disguised as a food delivery boy, attacked him in an attempt to barge into his house in Sector 4 on Monday night. The accused man, who rang the doorbell, was disguised as a food delivery agent. (HT File Photo)

This is the second such incident to be reported this year.

In his complaint, Rahul Kumar of Sector 4, Panchkula, told the cops that around 9 pm, someone rang their doorbell from the front gate of the house. The man, who rang the doorbell, was disguised as a food delivery agent. Kumar said when he went to the main door, three of his accomplices, who had already entered the compound of the house and were stealthily hiding near the door, attacked him.

The complainant alleged that one of the accused was carrying a foot-long knife and all four started attacking him with sharp-edged weapons. Hearing his cries, his mother rushed out and flung a glass of water at the accused, while raising the alarm. Kumar also managed to disarm one of the men, who then fled the scene.

A case was registered under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 511 (punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment), and 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Arms Act.

Police are scanning CCTV footage in the area to arrest the accused.

In another similar incident, which remains unsolved, two masked men disguised as delivery boys had injured and robbed an elderly couple – Vinay Kakkad, 73, and his wife, Suman, both retired bankers – of cash and jewellery in Sector 20 on January 8.

In his complaint, Kakkad said around 8 pm two youngsters rang the bell of their house. When he opened the door, the accused told him that they were there to deliver a parcel. When he went out to collect the parcel, they took out a knife and threatened him. Holding him at knifepoint, they tied the couple and took away a gold chain, two gold rings and also pulled his wife’s earrings from her ears. They also took away ₹4,000 in cash from the cupboard.